Gujrat Division gets first commissioner

LALAMUSA: Ahmad Kamal Maan has been transferred and posted as Commissioner Gujrat Division as Punjab Government formally notified the Gujrat as the 10th division of the province.

He has been transferred in his own pay and scale [BPS-19] against a newly created post of Commissioner Gujrat. An official source informed the office of Chairman Gujrat District Council has been recommended for the use of the Commissioner and his staff temporarily until the construction of the divisional complex. About 96 posts for the commissioner’s office have also been created by the finance committee of Punjab Cabinet.

CRICKET TOURNAMENT: Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that a cricket tournament will start on September 28 for the promotion of this game in schools on the instructions of the Punjab Government.

He expressed these views while presiding over the review meeting regarding the arrangements of the tournament. ADCR said 8 teams will participate in the tournament.

A total of 15 matches will be played. The matches will be played at Zahoor Elahi Stadium and Phularwan Ground.

He said all expenses of the tournament will be borne by the district administration. The tournament aims to create interest in cricket among the students. District Sports Officer and CEO ensured the best arrangements for this extracurricular activity. Additional Deputy Commissioner General Afzal Hayat, Assistant Commissioner Gujrat Ahsan Mumtaz, CEO Education Chaudhry Aurangzeb, DO Secondary Rukhsana Qadeer, District Sports Officer Raheel Bajwa and others were present on this occasion.

ACS VISIT MARKETS TO MONITOR PRICES: Assistant Commissioner Gujrat Ahsan Mumtaz paid his visit to the vegetable and fruit market Gujrat while Assistant Commissioner Kharian Salman Akbar visited the Vegetable and Fruit Market to monitor the cleaning situation and auction process.

Ahsan Mumtaz said that continuous monitoring of vegetable and fruit markets is going on to keep the prices under control. Markets are continuously monitored and Price Control Magistrates are visiting the markets on daily basis, he said, adding that no person will be allowed artificial inflation and hoarding in markets.

Assistant Commissioner Kharian Salman Akbar said during his visit all traders should display the rate list prominently and ensure the sale of food items at fixed rates. Later, Assistant Commissioners reviewed the arrangements regarding sanitation and solid waste management in their respective areas and checked the attendance of sanitary workers.

INJURED OVER MINOR ISSUE: A man identified as Muhammad Safdar son of Muhammad Sabir of Mohallah Chiraghpura in the limits of City Police Station Lalamusa, was shot at and injured last night in front of his house by an armed person along with his two accomplices over a minor issue.

It has been reported that injured Muhammad Safdar had asked the accused not to stand in front of his shop on September 21, 2022, on which they shot and injured him. The injured was shifted to Trauma Center for first aid and later shifted to Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital due to critical condition. Police booked three alleged accused under sections 148, 149 and 324 of PPC on the report of injured brother Muhammad Riaz.