Passing-out parade: IGP lauds sacrifices of Elite Force

NOWSHERA: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Moazzam Jah Ansari on Friday said the cops from the Elite Force played a key role in countering terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was speaking as chief guest at the passing-out parade of the first batch of the Elite Force from the merged districts at the Elite Police Training Centre, Nowshera. The IGP said that the personnel of the Elite Force had rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace and maintenance of law and order in the province.

He added the Elite force personnel had also conducted successful operations against the dreaded criminals and anti-social elements. Ansari lauded the bravery and the professionalism of the cops from the merged districts and said the personnel undertook the training under extreme weather conditions.

He said that a similar training would also be introduced for the cops from the regular police forces to build their capacity and skills. Commandant Elite Force Mohammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan also spoke on the occasion.

Around 607 personnel of the Elite Force from Kurram, Frontier Region Bannu, South Waziristan and North Waziristan received the training. Ahmad Wali from South Waziristan, Hafeezullah from FR Bannu, Shahid from North Waziristan and Mohammad Umar from Kurram tribal districts were given shields for the overall best performance during the training.

The principal of the Elite Training School Nowshera administered oath to the passed-out recruits. A contingent of Elite Force presented a salute to the IGP, who laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs Monument.