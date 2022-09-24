Three arrested for robbing flood victims’ ration

KARACHI: The Jamshoro Police arrested three criminals during a raid on a rice mill on Friday and seized two trucks loaded with more than 600 bags of rice, which was meant for the flood victims.

The police had registered an FIR against six accused identified as Shahid Jutt, Muhammad Khan Boota and Muhammad Farooq Pitafi, Ubaid Kalwar and Mumtaz Kalhoro and Mumtaz who is stated to be a police constable in district Ghotki. The police claimed that the arrested criminals had confessed to taking away the rice bags meant for flood victims and tried to sell them to a rice mill in Kotri. Two trucks loaded with 600 bags of rice were sent by a Karachi charity organisation for the flood-affected areas of Sindh but they were looted by alleged criminals in Matiari district near Hyderabad and shifted to Tando-Allahyar.