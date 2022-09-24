Five militants killed in KP encounters

PESHAWAR: Five militants were killed during three encounters in Swat, Khyber and Lakki Marwat, officials said on Friday.

An official said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police were on the offensive against the militants. “A terrorist named Adil Zeb was killed during a joint operation by the Counter-Terrorism Department and intelligence agencies in Sangota in Swat. This was the first engagement between law-enforcement agencies and militants in Swat,” said an official.

The official said the killed terrorist was wanted for a number of terror incidents including bomb attack on local elder Idrees Khan and target killing of another elder Shireen. In the second incident, a joint operation was launched by police and army in Dara Tang in Lakki Marwat after an attack on a checkpost and kidnapping of Customs staff.

Three militants were killed while search for three more is in progress in the mountain of Shanwa,” said an official. In Khyber, one terrorist was killed after attackers martyred a police official Mohsin Afridi. An official said the police were taking action against terrorists and criminals across the province.