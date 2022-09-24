NCHR takes notice of paracetamol shortage

LAHORE: National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) Member/Commiss- ioner Punjab Nadeem Ashraf has taken suo motu notice of acute shortage of paracetamol medicine in the market and has written a letter to the secretary, Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination Dr Muhammad Fakhre Alam.

The NCHR notice issued Thursday says, “It is observed with concern that despite substantial increase in demand for the tablet paracetamol, which is an essential drug for diseases like dengue etc. the medicine is nowhere to be found in the market. The situation is seriously jeopardising the health of the citizens of Pakistan. Apparently, it appears that the relevant authorities have failed to fulfill their obligations under Article 38 of the Constitution of Pakistan, which obliges government to provide adequate medical relief to the people.”

The NCHR has asked the health secretary to “immediately furnish a comprehensive inquiry report, and other relevant documents in this issue to this office by 27th September, 2022, failing which necessary action would be taken under Sections 12-18 of the National Commission for Human Rights Act, 2012.”