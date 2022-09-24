Not a waste

Many Pakistanis continue to erroneously believe that partaking in sports is a waste of time. They are oblivious to the many benefits of sports. Aside from improvements in one’s physical health, sports are an excellent way to relieve stress, learn teamwork skills and develop a wider social circle. Studies also indicate that participation in sports is positively correlated with academic achievement among students.
Attitudes have shifted dramatically in recent years as more and more people are beginning to understand the importance of sports, and physical exercise in general, to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. I implore people who still consider sports to be a useless distraction to do away with their misconceptions.
Muhammad Kashif
Naushahro Feroze
