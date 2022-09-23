Raid on Senator Nyazee’s house: Senate sub-committee formed to probe case

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman Senate Committee on Interior, Moshin Aziz, has formed a sub-committee to look into an FIA and Islamabad Police raid on the house of Senator Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee.

The sub-committee will work under the convenorship of Senator Kamil Ali Agha and Senators Faisal Saleem and Rana Maqbool as its members. At the meeting, Aziz and opposition members were irked by the absence of SP Imran Haider who issued search warrants for carrying out the raid. They were of the view that Haider was the relevant person to be questioned rather than listening to the rest of the officials. “We had summoned Imran Haider, but he did not appear before the committee. This is a question of respect for the parliament,’ Aziz stated, adding that the raid conducted on the house of Nyazee was against the law.

Leader of Opposition in Senate Shahzad Waseem said sanctity was not taken into account during the raid. Senator Azam Khan Swati said if Imran Haider did illegal work, then write to the relevant authorities to take action against him. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan said: “They are saying that they only want to question Imran Haider. Then why did you call us to the meeting? You should have called Imran Haider today.” He said that not only Imran Haider but the entire raiding party, whose number was more than 100, should be called. Senator Agha said it was stubbornness of the officer that despite summons, he did not come. “If the one who has been summoned does not come, the matter should go to the Privileges Committee.”

The FIA DG, while briefing the committee, said high-profile inquiries were underway in the FIA, which also included some politicians. “No one was deflated by the FIA nor we have even tried to set a bad example during these inquiries, they have only been asked to assist and answer a few questions.” He said no one could pressurize him. He acknowledged that he was granted permission to seize equipment during the raid. He stressed that it was not a raid but a search operation after getting search warrants. He said: “Senator Nyazee assisted the raiding team and himself handed over equipment to us. Everything was done according to the law.” he said, adding that policewomen were present during the operation. Senator Nyazee and Senator Fawzia Arshad disagreed and said no women police officials were present during the raid.