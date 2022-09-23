Anti-drug campaign starts in Mardan

MARDAN: District police have launched an educational campaign against drugs by organising seminars at educational institutions.
An official statement stated that on the directive of District Police Officer Irfanullah Khan, the police in various circles of Mardan district have started seminars to raise awareness among students about the negative consequences of drugs.
Speaking at one such seminar in Ghazali Public School and College, DSP Katlang Gul Shed and other officers asked the students to keep away from drugs and also save their friends from the menace.
On the occasion, teachers of the educational institution were also asked to deliver lectures to their classes against drug abuse at least once a week.
