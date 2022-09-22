Cheema flays Centre for officers transfers

LAHORE:Adviser on Information Omer Sarfraz Cheema on Wednesday said that the federal government was bent upon trampling down the people and the political opponents like a run amok elephant. He denounced that the federal government was giving vent to its hatred and malice on matters like appointments and transfers in the bureaucracy.

He stated that the PDM leaders were busy in only political acting for the want of practical measures. The petroleum prices are subsequently decreasing in the international markets while they are on the rise in Pakistan. He censured that the people were being financially squeezed in order to give benefit to the 88 oil distribution companies. Omar Cheema said that the federal government instead of providing relief to the people was causing unbearable price-hike each passing day. Omar Cheema emphasised that the people being suppressed under the oppressive petrol and electricity bills wanted to get rid of the incumbent corrupt PDM government instantly.