PCB generates Rs13m gate money for PM Flood Relief

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has generated Rs13 million for the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund from the gate revenues of the first T20I against England at the National Stadium in Karachi.

“Since we have announced earlier that all the revenue generated from the first T20I against England will go to the PM Flood Relief Funds, we are delighted to announce that Rs13 million have been generated. The money will be donated to the PM Relief Fund.”

“A packed National Stadium watched the first T20. Cricket has once again demonstrated that it unites our passionate nation, and thanks all the spectators who turned up to the match and contributed towards this noble cause,” PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said.

He hailed all those involved in the noble cause of supporting the affectless. “The PCB stands firmly behind all those adversely affected by the calamity and salutes all those involved in the relief operations.”

PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain said Karachi spectators have shown that they share the grief of all those affected by the monsoon rains and floods, which have left nearly 1,500 dead and over a million homeless.

“The PCB is honoured to have played a small part in generating funds from the first T20I that will be utilised in the rehabilitation of some of those affected by these terrible floods.”