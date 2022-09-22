CITY PULSE

Probable Disbeliefs

The Canvas Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Aroosa Rana. Titled ‘Probable Disbeliefs’, the show will run at the gallery until today. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Quaid’s Pakistan

ArtChowk the Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Adnan Mairaj Malik. Titled ‘Quaid’s Pakistan’, the show will run at the gallery until September 25. Call 021-35856030 for more information.

Giff X Napa Festival 2022

The Gandhara Independent Film Festival and the National Academy of Performing Arts are hosting ‘Giff X Napa Festival 2022’, featuring film screenings from around the globe, passionate panel discussions and workshops. The event will run at Napa’s Zia Mohyeddin Theatre from 4pm to 10:30pm on September 24 and September 25. Call 0315-4560220 for more information.

Rising Art

The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Hanif Shahzad’s art students. Titled ‘Rising Art’, the show will run at the gallery from September 24 to October 1. Call 0345-7787663 for more information.