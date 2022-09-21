Angelina Jolie visits Sindh’s flood-ravaged areas

SUKKUR: Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie on Tuesday arrived in Pakistan and visited the flood-ravaged areas.

Jolie, who is also a humanitarian worker, took an aerial view of the flood-affected areas of Sindh. Besides, she also visited the villages of Johi and Dadu by using motorboat and distributed relief items among the flood victims.

During her visit, the Pakistan Army provided her security. The International Rescue Committee (IRC) said that Jolie was visiting Pakistan to support the communities affected by the devastating floods.

Heavy rains and floods across the country have killed over 1,500 people, impacted 33 million, and submerged one-third of the country under water. Jolie is visiting to witness and gain an understanding of the situation and to hear the account of the people directly affected by the floods. She will talk about their needs and discuss steps to prevent such suffering in the future, the IRC’s statement mentioned.

Zimbabwean Islamic scholar Ismail ibn Musa Menk is also in Pakistan to help the flood affected. He visited parts of Sindh, which is the most-affected province, and noted that the situation is “unimaginable” and called on the people to donate as much as possible to cushion the plight of the people. “Please do whatever you can with any reliable charity or partner for those affected. We will have to assist for the next few years,” Menk said.

Menk said he visited Pakistan with just one intention; to reach out by delivering some aid and creating further awareness about the plight of the millions who’ve been affected by the devastating floods.