Muqam orders reconstruction of Kormang bridge

BISHAM: Advisor to Prime Minister on Public and Political Affairs Amir Muqam on Tuesday visited the collapsed Kormang bridge and directed the relevant quarters to reconstruct the bridge as soon as possible.

The Kormang bridge connecting three union councils in Shangla district had collapsed when a vehicle was plying it. The vehicle also had got trapped in the incident.

The PM advisor expressed concern over the delay in construction of the RCC bridge for over 17 years.

He said that the said bridge had been handed over to the provincial government but it had not yet started work on the bridge. He also announced that the said bridge would be reconstructed from his own pocket money.

It may be mentioned that the bridge collapse has created problems for around 50,000 residents of three union councils.