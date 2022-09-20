Sindh boards cannot survive delay in release of funds: COC

KARACHI: The Committee of Chairman (COC), a committee consisting of heads of education boards across Sindh, has expressed concern over the non-release of funds to the boards, saying the boards could not survive any further delay in the release of funds.
The COC meeting was chaired by the Chairman of Inter Board Karachi Dr Saeeduddin, in which chairmen of the other boards of Sindh also participated. The meeting resolved that the boards are not receiving more than two meagre instalments and they could hardly meet their financial requirements. Therefore, it was suggested that the boards should be granted sufficient funds, either once a year, or just after the release of the budget every year. As far as, the reconciliation of the statements is concerned, the boards have already completed this exercise and in this regard, the Universities and Boards Department also constituted a committee last year but not a single meeting was conducted.
ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhy has sought to explain harshness in Imran Khan’s public rally at Chakwal, saying...
LONDON: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday joined world leaders and members of the royal family at the state...
PESHAWAR: Gomal University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Ahmad has been sent once on forced leave again for a...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Monday passed a resolution by a majority that expressed concern over the...
PESHAWAR: The Peshawar metropolitan on Monday held an emergency meeting about the dengue situation a day after some...
KARACHI: Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon has said on Monday that...
Comments