Sindh boards cannot survive delay in release of funds: COC

KARACHI: The Committee of Chairman (COC), a committee consisting of heads of education boards across Sindh, has expressed concern over the non-release of funds to the boards, saying the boards could not survive any further delay in the release of funds.

The COC meeting was chaired by the Chairman of Inter Board Karachi Dr Saeeduddin, in which chairmen of the other boards of Sindh also participated. The meeting resolved that the boards are not receiving more than two meagre instalments and they could hardly meet their financial requirements. Therefore, it was suggested that the boards should be granted sufficient funds, either once a year, or just after the release of the budget every year. As far as, the reconciliation of the statements is concerned, the boards have already completed this exercise and in this regard, the Universities and Boards Department also constituted a committee last year but not a single meeting was conducted.