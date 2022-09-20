PDM defeated on every front: minister

LAHORE: Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal inaugurated the Engineering Capstone Expo 2022 under the auspices of the Pakistan Engineering Council at a local hotel and inspected the stalls set up in the expo.

He appreciated the creative work of the students. The senior minister said that the youth of Pakistan are very talented and have shown their talents all over the world. Such exhibitions should also be held in other provinces of Pakistan. Around 45 universities of the country have participated in the expo. On this occasion, Chairman Pakistan Engineering Council Engineer Najeeb Haroon, Vice Chairman Dr Niaz Ahmad Khan, MPA Sania Kamran, Chairman Pakistan Higher Education Commission Shahid Munir, Deputy Registrar Wasif Arshad Bhatti, Vice Chancellors of various universities and a large number of students were present in the expo.

Mian Aslam Iqbal while talking to the media on the sidelines of the expo at a local hotel said that the defeated mentality while sitting on government TV, using foul language against the real leader of people, Imran Khan.

The PMLN is a defeated party, so it is using foul tactics. When it was the turn of those who making terrorism cases against the leadership and workers of PTI, why are they shouting now, he said and added that those who use foul language against the most popular leader of people want to spread chaos in the country.