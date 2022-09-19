 
Russia, Ukraine trade blame

By AFP
September 19, 2022

Kyiv, Ukraine: Russia and Ukraine on Sunday accused each other of provoking fighting in Kherson, after a video showed clashes in the centre of the occupied Ukrainian city the previous evening.

The Ukrainian army is leading a counter-offensive to retake the southern city of Kherson, which was seized by the Russian army in the first weeks of the invasion.

Comments

    Khurshid Anwar commented 6 hours ago

    Let them fight it out. The rest of the world will be safer if the elites keep on fighting in Europe.

    0 0