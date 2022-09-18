Strings of death

Kite flying has been banned in Pakistan for many years, but the enforcement of this ban has weakened recently. A glass coated string is used for flying kites, which becomes very sharp and can cause fatal cuts very easily. These strings are particularly dangerous to those who commute via motorcycles as they are travelling open-air and at speed.
There should be strict laws for those people who sell and fly kites. Those who indulge in kite-flying and cause the deaths of others should be charged with murder. Only the strictest punishments can permanently solve this problem.
Hareem Amjad
Sheikhupura
