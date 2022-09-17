PAFWA collects Rs28.3m for flood victims

Islamabad : Pakistan Air Force Women’s Association (PAFWA) under its flood relief campaign collected Rs28.3 million through flood relief camps so far and was further deposited in ‘PAF Flood Relief Fund’.

The recent monsoon rainfall and the emerging situation of national level flood disaster were demanding national level efforts and support for saving the humanity throughout the country.

PAFWA being a welfare organisation has always stepped forward for conduct of relief activities to alleviate the suffering of those affected by disasters and natural calamites, a PAF news release said.

In the same pursuit, Pakistan Air Force Women’s Association under the dynamic leadership of PAFWA President, wife of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, joined by PAFWA members of Community Center AHQ, Islamabad, wife of chairman PAC Board Kamra along with Wives Managing Directors, ladies at PAF Regional Air Commands and PAF Air War College Institute and chairpersons PAFWA at bases have established PAFWA Relief Camps at Marakaz-e-PAFWA at all PAF Bases to collect financial donations, clothing items and medicines for those in need.

Chief Liaison Officer PAFWA, Air Commodore Shahid Raza Khan, presented the cheque of Rs28.3 million to Deputy Chief of the Air Staff (Admin), Air Marshal Hamid Rashid Randhawa.

"The amount is being utilised by Pakistan Air Force for relief and rehabilitation of flood affectees," it said.

Untiring efforts of Pakistan Air Force Women’s Association and active participation of PAF Women folk had resulted in collection of large quantity of gents, ladies, children clothing items, blankets, quilts, beddings and medicines.

The donations were being dispatched in flood relief camps established by PAF at the flood affected areas throughout the country for further distribution among the needy.

The vision of PAFWA President, wife of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, active participation of lady wives, and over all generous spirit of the PAF Women community in contributing for this noble cause was highly commendable.