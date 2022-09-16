Maryam for ignoring foreign-funded person’s demand

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz speaking to journalists in Islamabad on September 15, 2022. — YouTube screengrab/Hum News Live

ISLAMABAD: PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday if those protecting Imran Khan changed their attitude, it would take no more than three days to deal with him.

Referring to Imran’s repeated calls for early elections, she said that decisions should not be taken on the demand of a foreign-funded person. She accused Imran Khan of receiving foreign funding to damage the national politics and moral values.

“Imran Khan was launched to destroy the youth’s future, undermine country’s economy and all the national institutions should take note of Imran’s deception,” Maryam Nawaz said while talking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court.

Lambasting Imran Khan for politicking in a trying time, she said the PTI chief was visiting the flood-affected areas just for the sake of ‘photo shoot’ and for his joyrides, that too on the state resources.

On the other hand, she said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited every province to listen to the grievances of flood-affected people despite the fact that his party did not have any provincial government. The PMLN vice president dared Imran Khan to get both the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s assemblies dissolved if he wants snap polls.

“Imran Khan is not a stakeholder as he was funded by the country’s enemies to destroy the country,” she remarked. She said time was needed to stabilise the economy as the country was only doing firefighting at the moment. The coalition government had saved Pakistan from default, she added.

Maryam said that Imran Khan rules two provinces and cannot escape by holding the federal government responsible for everything. “It will take several years to restore the country’s fragile economy,” said the PMLN leader.

She said this man [Imran Khan] was launched by hostile forces to destroy politics, state institutions and moral values.

Maryam said that Khan brought the country to the brink of disaster, adding that PM Shehbaz Sharif-led government was trying to put the economy on the right track. The former PTI-led government had violated the agreement signed with the IMF, the PMLN leader said, adding that Pakistan has not recovered yet from the attack. There should be a consensus among all the institutions that this man [Imran Khan] is a fitna, she added.

Maryam accused Khan of misusing taxpayers money. She was of the view that Khan was spending the taxpayers’ money on helicopter rides and public rallies. She also berated Khan for criticising the ‘neutrals’. The PMLN leader said the religion card should not be used for political mileage.

Responding to a question, the PMLN leader said that she does not support any decision related to hiking the prices of petroleum products and electricity. She said the coalition government should control it.

Maryam Nawaz said election should be held at its scheduled time. Judges should also think that why they are unknowingly giving fitna an opportunity to grow, the PMLN leader added.

Responding to another question about an extension in the tenure of Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Maryam Nawaz said that she will comment on it when the time comes.