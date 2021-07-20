'No interest in you, your sons,' Maryam Nawaz tells Jemima Goldsmith

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith (left) and PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz (right). — Wikipedia/AFP/File

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday responded to a tweet by Prime Minister Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith, saying that she has "absolutely no interest" in her or her sons.



The chain of events began with PM Imran Khan criticising how the poor are jailed in Pakistan and the powerful "get an NRO and go abroad and watch their grandson play polo", during an address to an election campaign rally in Bhimbar, Azad Jammu and Kashmir. It was a jibe at Nawaz Sharif who recently went to watch a polo match played by his grandson and Maryam Nawaz's son, Junaid Safdar, in the English town of Windsor.

At this, Maryam responded during her own AJK rally by saying Junaid Safdar is "Nawaz Sharif’s grandson, not Goldsmith’s".

"He’s Nawaz Sharif’s grandson. He’s not being raised in the lap of Jews," Maryam said.

Jemima, in response, said: “I left Pakistan in 2004 after a decade of antisemitic attacks by the media and politicians.”

The premier's ex-wife said that at the time she had been receiving weekly death threats and protests outside her house in the country.

She regretted that despite the passage of over 16 years, such antisemitic attacks against her were still continuing.

At this, Maryam, in her latest tweet, replied by saying: "I have absolutely no interest in you, your sons, or your personal lives because I have better things to do and say but if your ex drags in families of others out of spite, others will have nastier things to say.

"You have only your ex to blame," she added.

PM Imran Khan and Maryam's remarks have been widely criticised as dirty politics.