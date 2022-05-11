Maryam Nawaz to be given VIP security: sources

ISLAMABAD: In view of security threats to PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, a decision has been taken to provide her VIP protocol, it emerged Wednesday.
According to Geo News sources, the decision was taken on the recommendation of the interior ministry’s Threat Assessment Committee.
Sources said that Maryam Nawaz will be given Rangers’ security along with the police. She will get the security of ICT police and Rangers in Islamabad at all times.
According to sources, Maryam Nawaz will be provided relevant police security in the districts of other provinces while security will also be provided at her residences.
