Mayor orders probe into poor construction at Municipal College

PESHAWAR: Mayor of Capital Metropolitan Government Zubair Ali on Wednesday ordered an inquiry into the construction of the Municipal Inter-College and School for Girls Shahi Bagh.

During a visit to the college, he inspected the block constructed in 2021 which has now developed cracks due to the alleged use of substandard material and poor engineering.

He said that education and health facilities were the prime responsibilities of the government and respective departments.

The mayor said that the problems at the college manifest the lack of ownership and irresponsible behaviour on the part of the relevant departments. He asked the departments concerned to take notice of the situation and take strict action against the contractor.

Zubair Ali said that it was quite strange that no action had been taken against the contractor for the damage to the building within a year after its construction. He said the departments responsible for overseeing these projects should not allow anyone to plunder the public money.

The mayor demanded the initiation of inquiries into other similar development schemes, across the provincial capital, including roads, buildings and streets which had become dilapidated soon after completion.

He asked the officials to oversee such projects on a daily basis and take immediate action in case of any negligence.

Zubair Ali said the required furniture would soon be provided to the Municipal Inter College and School and that a solar system would also be provided.

He said that the provision of clean drinking water at the college and subsidized food at the canteen should be ensured forthwith, adding the Capital Metropolitan Government would foot the expenses.

The mayor asked the principal of the college to submit a report on the requirements for the college to his office within three days. It may be mentioned here that Mayor Zubair Ali has affiliations with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl.