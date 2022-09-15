Gold drops Rs800/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs800 per tola on Wednesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs155,700 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also decreased by Rs686 to Rs133,488. In the international market, gold rates dropped by $26 to $1,704 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,346.02. Local jewelers said prices in the local market remained lower by Rs2,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.