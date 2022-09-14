Three soldiers martyred in Kurram

Security forces carry out a search operation in this undated photo. — ISPR/File

RAWALPINDI: Three soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred in the Kurram district in terrorists firing from inside Afghanistan across the international border, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

The terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire on Pakistani troops in the general area of Kharlachi, Kurram district. The troops responded in a befitting manner.

As per credible intelligence reports, due to the firing by the troops, terrorists suffered heavy casualties. However, during the fire exchange, Naik Muhammad Rehman, 32, a resident of Karak, Naik Maweez Khan, 34, a resident of Jamrud, Khyber, and Sepoy Irfanullah, 27, a resident of Dargai, Malakand, having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

Pakistan condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that the Afghan government will not allow such activities in the future, the ISPR statement said.

The ISPR said the Pakistan Army was determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of “our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve”.