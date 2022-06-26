2 soldiers martyred, 7 terrorists killed in N Waziristan

Seven terrorists were killed while two soldiers embraced martyrdom in an exchange of fire that took place between the security forces and terrorists on Sunday.
According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the fire exchange took place in the general area of Ghulam Khan KaIle in North Waziristan District.
“Troops effectively engaged the terrorists and resultantly, seven of them were killed. Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in several terrorist activities against security forces,” said the ISPR.
The military’s media wing identified the martyred troops as 44-year-old Subedar Munir Hussain, a resident of Parachinar, and 38-year-old Havildar Babu Khan, a resident of Dera Ismail Khan.
It added that an area clearance is underway to eliminate any other terrorists found in the vicinity.
