Seven soldiers martyred in N Waziristan fight

RAWALPINDI: Seven soldiers of the Pakistan Army were martyred when terrorists ambushed a military convoy near the Pak-Afghan border in North Waziristan, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.
On April 14, the terrorists ambushed a military convoy in Isham, North Waziristan. The troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged and killed four terrorists. However, during an intense exchange of fire, seven soldiers embraced Shahadat.
They were Havaldar Tariq Yousaf, 36, a resident of Faisalabad; Sepoy Suleman Waqas, 34, a resident of Layyah; Sepoy Junaid Ali, 26, a resident of Layyah; Sepoy Ijaz Hussain, 27, a resident of Khairpur; Sepoy Waqar Ahmed, 25, a resident of Mirpur Khas; Sepoy Muhammad Jawad Ameer, 24, a resident of Chakwal, and Sepoy Arshad Ali, 23, a resident of Sohbatpur.
A clearance operation in the area is under way to eliminate other terrorists. “The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and the sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR said.
