Seven soldiers martyred as terrorists ambush military convoy near Pak-Afghan border

RAWALPINDI: Seven soldiers were martyred Thursday when terrorists ambushed a military convoy near the Pakistan-Afghan border, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
In a statement issued Friday, the military's media wing said the incident took place in the general area of Isham, North Waziristan District.
Following the ambush, the troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged and killed four terrorists, while a clearance operation in the area is underway to eliminate any remaining terrorists, ISPR said.
The Pakistan Army remains determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve, it added.
A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in the same area a day earlier, the ISPR had said. He was identified as sepoy Asmatullah Khan, 28.
AJK ministers have been removed on the charges of misconduct, corruption and suspicious activities
“The United States views a strong, prosperous, and democratic Pakistan as essential for the interests of both of our...
PM Shahbaz orders an inquiry into the delay in the launch of the project pending for the last four years
"I look forward to working together on areas of shared interest," Boris Johnson says
Elections will be held on June 26; polling hours will be observed from 8am to 5pm while results will be announced on...
"In line with the law, every member should appear in person and submit their resignation to the speaker," Ayaz Sadiq...