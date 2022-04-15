Sepoy martyred in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI: A soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, the military said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. “However, during an intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Asmatullah Khan (age 28 years, resident of Mianwali), having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat,” the statement added.

It further said that the sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. “The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it further said.