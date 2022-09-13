‘Speed up action against violators of dengue SOPs’

LAHORE:Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all deputy commissioners to speed up action against those violating dengue SOPs.

He gave this directive while presiding over a meeting to review the measures being taken to control dengue in the province, at the Civil Secretariat here on Monday. The additional chief secretary, administrative secretaries of various departments and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through a video link.

Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said that no leniency should be shown over violation of dengue SOPs and action should be expedited in high risk districts, especially Rawalpindi. He said that culling of larvae was very important to control dengue, adding that special attention should be paid to indoor and outdoor surveillance in this regard. He mentioned that continuity of collective efforts against dengue was a must to overcome the disease. He also asked the officers to continue work with the same spirit and dedication.

The secretary primary health gave a detailed briefing at the meeting. He said that 107 persons were arrested and 712 cases registered in different cities during one week for violating SOPs. The authorities arrested 65 persons in Lahore, 11 in Rawalpindi, 16 in Gujranwala, eight in Bhakkar, four in Sheikhupura, two in Chakwal and one in Attock. He said that 2,278 confirmed dengue cases and four deaths were reported in the province so far this year.