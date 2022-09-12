UN chief calls for increased financing to counter climate change

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres. —APP

ISLAMABAD: United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for a substantial increase in financing to developing countries for adaptation of resilience to counter the negative effects of climate change.

In an interview with the state TV, he said, “It is crucial that financial support is provided to developing countries in relation to adaptation of resilience. We need $300 billion for developing countries. Strong responsibility is needed for it.”

said losses and damages to the environment had been foreseen in the Paris agreement but there was no progress or serious discussion on the issue. However, he was hopeful that progress would take place on the issue of climate change during upcoming discussions at the international level. Talking about the destruction caused by floods in Pakistan, he said, “I have no words to describe what I have seen as the flooded area is three times larger than my country Portugal. I saw an unprecedented natural disaster, clearly caused by climate change and the people suffered enormously. People lost their houses, crops, cattle, livelihoods and some of them have to pay the loans that they asked for to plant crops. It is a human tragedy of an enormous dimension.”

The UN Secretary General said at the same time he was deeply moved and inspired when he heard the stories of women and men who had abandoned their houses to go and rescue neighbours to safety. “These examples of generosity, solidarity and courage make me feel that the world has the responsibility to massively support Pakistan,” he said, adding the dimension of the problem was enormous and the country did not have the resources to help its people and economy recover from the disaster. “We need to stop the war on nature. The nature is striking back with devastating consequences in Pakistan and other parts of the world,” he remarked.



He said most victims were in places which were less protected against climate change. “International support is not a matter of generosity but a matter of justice. We must raise awareness and we must speak loudly against the tragedy.”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif thanked United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres for his visit to Pakistan to express his unprecedented support for flood victims. On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that the UN secretary general’s two-day visit to Pakistan was vital for raising global awareness about the human tragedy. He reiterated that Pakistan needed global support to overcome the challenge. “A big thank you to UNSG Antonio Guterres for his unprecedented support to the flood victims. His two-day visit has been critical in raising awareness about the human tragedy. Deeply touched by his empathy and leadership. Pakistan needs global support to overcome this challenge,” he tweeted.

In a related tweet, the prime minister said that during his visit to the flood-affected areas and camps under the scorching heat, the UN secretary general was overwhelmed by the scale of devastation that had engulfed Pakistan. “His voice has become the voice of flood victims. The world should pay heed to what he said about climate change,” he added.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also thanked the United Arab Emirates Minister for Culture, Youth and Community Development Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan for his generous donation for flood victims of Pakistan.

In a telephonic conversation, the prime minister said that the Pakistani nation would always remember his huge support as he had proved his immense affection for the people of Pakistan and expressed compassion for humanity. On the individual level so far, it was the biggest financial assistance provided by any person for flood-affected people of Pakistan, the PM Office media wing said.

The prime minister observed that the amount would be of great help in rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts. He also informed the UAE minister about the devastation caused by the floods and the government’s steps in response to the natural disaster.

UAE Minister Sheikh Nahyan expressed his grief over the human and financial losses and expressed his solidarity with Pakistan in this difficult situation.