Fugitive eliminated in encounter

Islamabad : The police have eliminated a criminal ‘Samba’ in an encounter at Tarnol Saturday night, police said.

The gangster ‘Samba’ identified as Farhan Ali had escaped from police custody when Koral police arrested him on the allegation of kidnapping a woman and gang-raped her. The gangster ‘Samba’, alias in the criminal circle ran away from the police custody when the police party was going to his hideout at Ghauri Town on Friday, when four gunmen intercepted them, opened fire at the police van bursting tyres, pulled the handcuffed ‘Samba’ from the van and sped away towards Islamabad Expressway on their bikes.

The Koral police had registered case (FIR No. 1631/22) against the attackers as well as the arrested suspect under sections 7 ATA/ 324/353/427/225-B/186 PPC and initiated their effort to arrest the suspects.

The top police officials taking notice of the incidence of the criminal’s escape from the police custody, ordered the relevant authorities to arrest the absconder and the attackers to maintain dignity of the police department. A joint police team was comprised of law enforcers and intelligence agency personnel to search and hunt down the gangsters as the prime priority.

The police on receiving an information about presence of the gangsters in a village falling in the jurisdiction of Tarnol police station, reached the tipped off and surrounded the hideout, police sources said and added that as the police initiated an operation to arrest the suspects, they opened firing at the police but they scattered their position when the police retaliated and responded to the shooting from the criminal side. Meanwhile, ‘Samba’ sustained multiple bullets and was killed on the spot while remaining four attackers managed to escape from the scene. ‘Samba’ was wanted to the Islamabad police involved in dozens of crimes.

According to the FIR No. 1613/22 lodged with the Koral police station, ‘Samba’ and his aides lifted a woman when she was taking some edibles in her car along with her family near Gulberg. The gangsters took her to Sadar, Rawalpindi and gang raped and later confined her in a house in Ghauri Town.

The police however, recovered a woman kidnapped on 5th September from the road near Gulberg and lodged FIR against the kidnappers under sections 365/376/34 PPC.

In another incident of kidnapping, a person was abducted from Sector F-11/2, when he came out of a mosque located at Suleman Market after offering Isha prayer along with his father and two little sons. Mohammad Hashim lodged a complaint with the Shalimar police station, saying that he along with his father, brother Talha Asad and his two sons came out of the mosque after offering Isha prayers when a van with tinted glasses, stopped near them, the riders dragged Tahla Asad in the van and drove away. The Shalimar police have registered FIR under section 365 PPC and started efforts to make headway the captors.