Two robbers killed, as many injured in two police encounters

Two suspected street criminals were killed on Saturday and as many wounded in two alleged encounters with the police in Karachi.

One of the incidents took place near Ghausia Chowk in Orangi Town within the limits of the Pakistan Bazaar police station. Police said four armed motorcyclists were robbing citizens at gunpoint when patrolling police personnel reached the scene and attempted to arrest them.

However, the suspects tried to escape under the cover of fire. In retaliation, the police fired back, killing one of the suspects and wounding another, while the remaining two managed to flee.

The body and the injured robber were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where the deceased suspect was identified as Naseer, son of Dalil Khan, and the injured as Asif Khan.

Police also seized two pistols from their possession. They said several cases had already been registered against the killed and injured robbers.

Another suspected street criminal was killed and his companion arrested in an injured state after an alleged encounter with the police in the Sir Syed Town area.

Police said their personnel on routine patrol tried to intercept the two suspects riding a motorcycle, but they opened fire on them and tried to escape. In retaliation, the police fired at them, killing one of them and injuring the other who was arrested.

The causalities were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The killed suspect was identified as Noman and the injured suspect as Shoaib. Arms and a motorcycle were also seized from their possession.