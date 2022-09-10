Senate panel approves three private members’ bill

Senate building. File Photo

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Interior gave approval to three private members bills, including the Criminal Laws (Amendment Bill), 2022, the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Employment of Children Bill, 2022.

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior held its meeting on Friday presided over by Chairman Senator Mohsin Aziz and attended by senators Fawzia Arshad, Rana Maqbool Ahmed, Moula Bux Chandio, Faisal Saleem Rehman, Saifullah Abro, Shahdat Awan, Dilawar Khan, Walid Iqbal and senior officers from the Ministries of Interior and Law and Justice.

A private member bill, the Criminal Laws (Amendment Bill), 2022 was introduced in the Senate by Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed on negligent handling of an animal by its owner that jeopardises the lives of citizens. This careless handling has caused an increase in the incidents of animal bite. The bill makes the offence non-bailable and enhances the punishment.

Another private member bill was moved by Fawzia Arshad to further amend the Code of Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The senator had proposed a proviso in the bill so as to provide that where a woman has to be arrested, unless the circumstances otherwise require or unless the police officer is female, the police officer shall not touch the woman to arrest her.

Another private member bill by Senator Fawzia Arshad sought to further amend the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Employment of Children Bill, 2022. It sought to outlaw the employment of children while allowing the employment of adolescents in certain non-hazardous tasks because the imposition of a complete ban on employment of adolescents would deprive their families of livelihood. The bill also strives to provide protection to adolescent workers as enunciated in different international instruments and the Constitution of Pakistan.

Besides passing these three bills, the Senate Standing Committee on Interior also discussed the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2022 and the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2022. While discussing the Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2022 the Ministry of Interior said that even though it supported the bill in principle, it was not possible to take it further at this point due to certain incomplete clauses that merited clarification and instances of overlaps that needed to be rectified. The committee directed the Interior Ministry officials to complete all work on the bill by September 30th. The members stressed the need to ensure that it was an all-inclusive bill that would protect the right of all, women, children, men and transgenders.

A public petition related to illegal and unethical activities of Afghan refugees camped in front of the National Press Club and the performance of Aabpara Police Station, Islamabad, also came up for review. The committee took a strong notice of the issue and directed the Islamabad Police to take stringent measures against this. It was asserted that there will be zero tolerance against anyone who dishonours Pakistan’s flag. The committee was informed that calculated measures needed to be taken against the Afghan refugees since there is the possibility of international backlash. The committee was informed that the refugees will be relocated to another area and the Interior Ministry is in constant touch with the UNHCR over the issue.

The Standing Committee directed to take to task the person responsible for not taking action against rowdyism and to submit a compliance report within 15 days.