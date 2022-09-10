President visits British HC, offers condolences

British High Commission (L) and President Arif Alvi —PID

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi visited the British High Commission Friday to offer his condolences on the sad demise of Queen Elizabeth-II.

He was received by High Commissioner Christian Turner on his arrival. Recording his remarks in the condolence book, the president wrote: “With a heavy heart on behalf of the people of Pakistan, I convey my profound condolences on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth-II.

Her sad passing away marks the end of an era spanning over a period of seven decades which was characterised by Her Majesty’s graceful service to the British people and the Commonwealth. Her Majesty’s life was devoted to public service and she performed her duties with dignity. I will always cherish my memory of seeing her as a 12-year-old when she came to Pakistan in 1961. She was a symbol of poise, grace and dignity. I offer my heartfelt condolences again to the royal family and to the people of the United Kingdom.”

Later, talking to the British high commissioner, the president shared his fond memories of the late Queen’s visit to Pakistan and said she was a visionary stateswoman of unmatched dignity and grace. “Her unwavering commitment to duty, patronage to charities to uplift less privileged people and continued efforts to promote peace around the world were exceptional,” he added.

The British high commissioner said the late Queen had a special place for Pakistan and in one of her last messages, she expressed her solidarity with flood victims.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote a condolence letter to British Prime Minister Liz Truss, conveying his grief to the Royal family over the death of Queen Elizabeth-II. “Under her leadership, the Commonwealth became the biggest association of sovereign states. Besides her services for the public, the presence of Queen Elizabeth remained a symbol of unity and brotherhood. Being head of the Commonwealth and the United Kingdom, the people of Pakistan always showed reverence to her,” he added.

The prime minister said that the he along with the whole Pakistani nation shared the grief of the British royal family, the UK government as well as the people.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, along with senators Dilawar Khan and Naseebullah Bazai, visited the British High Commission to offer condolences. Recording his impressions in the condolence book, the Senate chairman said, “The passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth-II is a huge loss for the Royal family, people of the UK and Commonwealth countries, and the people of Pakistan. In her majesty, we have lost a true friend, dynamic leader and a matchless visionary”.