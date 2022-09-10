Solve disabled employees’ problems, says CM

LAHORE:The second meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development held here Friday in the Chief Minister's Office under the chair of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

The meeting announced increasing the conveyance allowance for the visually impaired, dumb and other special employees from Rs2,000 to Rs6,000. The upgradation of posts of music teachers and Braille teachers, including disabled employees was also approved. In the meeting, the extension of three months in the employment period of 664 disabled daily wagers was approved as well.

Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi directed the formulation of a comprehensive policy to permanently solve the problem of the disabled daily wagers and in this context, a committee was formed under the chairmanship of Provincial Finance Minister Mohsin Laghari to devise a policy.

The chief minister directed that the committee should present its recommendations in the next meeting and the Secretary Special Education Dept should visit departmental institutions and submit a report. Disabled employees should be given postings at institutions near their native areas. It was approved to give one month's basic salary as a risk allowance to the staff of Rescue 1122 engaged in the flood-affected areas. The chief minister and other participants of the meeting praised the services rendered by Rescue 1122 in the flood-hit areas.

A special relief package was approved for the flood victims. It was approved to increase the amount of financial assistance from Rs800,000 to Rs100,000 for the family members of the deceased. The financial assistance as compensation for the damage caused by the collapse of the concrete house was increased from Rs100,000 to Rs400,000. The amount of financial assistance in the case of the mud house was increased from Rs40,000 to Rs200,000 to repair the damage, while in case of loss of a large animal, financial assistance of Rs75,000 will be given to the affected family. The flood victims will be rehabilitated with the money collected through the flood relief fund, the CM said.

The release of funds was approved for building residences for doctors and medical staff at Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology and the entering into an agreement with Indus Hospital was allowed to functionalise the 200-bed Mother and Child Hospital and Nursing College in Mianwali.

The release of Rs1.50 billion to buy vaccines for the prevention of lumpy skin disease in animals and the release of funds of Rs9 billion for the maintenance and repair of roads was

approved. The construction and repair of roads should be started on a priority basis in the flood-affected areas, the CM directed.

The release of Rs3.400 billion to run environment-friendly buses and the establishment of the Government Graduate College for Girls in Sikandria Colony, Sodiwal, Lahore was approved along with restructuring of the water management wing of the Agriculture Dept.

Senior Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, Finance Minister Sardar Mohsin Leghari, former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister GM Sikandar, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Inspector General of Police, Chairman Planning and Development, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Secretary Services, Secretaries of various departments and senior officials attended the meeting.

LAHORE: A delegation of flour mills association Punjab comprising of Asim Raza, Tahir Hanif Malik, Iftikhar Wattoo, Mian Riaz, Amir Rafiq, Qaiser Rasheed, Riaz Ullah and Hafiz Ahmad presented Rs10 million cheque and relief goods of around Rs50 million to Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office.

Talking on this occasion, the CM announced continuing helping the flood affectees and impressed upon people from all walks of life to lend a helping hand. He appreciated the philanthropic passion of the Punjab chapter of the flour mills association and noted that all segments of life should shoulder the sufferings as distressed people are awaiting the support of us all.

CM reviews Central Business District ProjectThe chief minister has directed to expedite work on the central business district project, adding that work on this project would be accelerated in line with the vision of Imran Khan.

Chairing a meeting at his office to review the progress, the CM directed that no hurdle should arise as this initiative was very important for the prosperity and development of the provincial metropolis. The vision of the government about the solution of people’s problems was clear and allied matters should be disposed of without delay, he added. Earlier, CEO of the central business district Imran Amin apprised the CM of the salient features.

CONDOLENCES: The chief minister expressed deep grief over the death of three girl students in a road accident in Rahim Yar Khan and extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. He sought a report from the administration and directed to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured children. He ordered legal action against the driver.