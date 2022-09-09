LHC judge recuses from hearing Maryam’s plea

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun, a member of the division bench formed to hear PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s petition for the return of her passport, recused himself from hearing the petition on Thursday. The head of the bench, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, sent the case back to the LHC chief justice. Now the chief justice will reconstitute the bench to hear the petition.
As per UNDP report, Pakistan’s life expectancy at birth is 66.1 years and expected years of schooling are 8
ISLAMABAD: The Iran government has decided to halt double entry visas for the Pakistani pilgrims going to Iraq for...
BASTI AHMAD DIN: The 400 residents of Basti Ahmad Din, a tiny village left surrounded by floodwater after torrential...
MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan, in his speech in a Multan public gathering on Thursday, said that...
ISLAMABAD: The catastrophic flood, delay in inflows of funds from friendly countries and a surge in imports have made...
LAHORE: The power consumers across the country are braving prolonged and unannounced loadshedding amid hot and humid...
Comments