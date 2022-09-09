LHC judge recuses from hearing Maryam’s plea

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun, a member of the division bench formed to hear PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s petition for the return of her passport, recused himself from hearing the petition on Thursday. The head of the bench, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, sent the case back to the LHC chief justice. Now the chief justice will reconstitute the bench to hear the petition.