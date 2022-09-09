22 illegal buildings demolished at Chak Beli Road

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) demolished 22 under-construction homes, four site offices, and nine billboards of four illegal housing schemes at Chak Beli Road Rawalpindi here on Thursday.

The operation launched on the directions of the Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza and the Director General RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa, was carried out by the Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) Directorate RDA. The four illegal housing schemes namely Turkish Smart City, Nishan-e-Mustufa, Ample Living, and The Countryside Farms at Chak Beli Road Rawalpindi were illegally doing this in violation of the approved layout plan.

The operation against illegal housing schemes has been in full swing on the directives of the Director General RDA. The MP&TE Directorate RDA is taking strict actions against illegal housing schemes. The Director MP&TE RDA said that the owners of the above-mentioned housing schemes constructed illegal buildings without approval of maps/No Objection Certificates (NOCs) in violation of Punjab Development of Cities Act 1976 and Punjab Private Housing schemes and Land Subdivision Rules 2010. He said notices have been issued to the owners of these four housing schemes and also stopped them from advertising about housing schemes.

RDA spokesman said that the DG RDA Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has directed the MP&TE Directorate to take strict action against encroachments, illegal/unauthorized constructions, and commercial activities without any fear and favour. He said the general public should also show moral responsibility and remove every type of encroachment as much as they can so that they could avoid any further losses. RDA asked the citizens to consult the RDA before investing in such projects, he added.