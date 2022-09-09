Another citizen gunned down by muggers

Muggers continue to strike with impunity across Karachi as the death toll of the citizens falling victim to street crime in the first eight days of the ongoing month has reached 12.

In the latest incident, a man identified as Muhammad Ashfaq, employee of a garments factory and resident of Orangi Town’s Bijli Nagar, was shot dead by armed robbers in the Frontier Morr area of Orangi on Thursday. He was shot in his head and died on the spot.

According to initial investigations and witnesses’ accounts, the murder took place over offering resistance during a mugging bid. Police said that at least two armed men were responsible for the killing who attempted to snatch a mobile phone from the victim and shot him dead when he put up resistance.

Police have also obtained CCTV footage of the incident and started investigations. It has become a norm for the muggers to open fire on even the least bit of resistance in their attempts to rob people of their hard-earned money and belongings.

Also on Thursday, armed men on a motorcycle attempted to rob a citizen travelling in a car in the Karimabad area; however, a crowd gathered at the spot and tried to surround the robbers, seeing which they left their motorcycle behind and escaped towards the Moosa Colony area on foot. The mob later set the motorcycle on fire.

Later, a police team reached the scene and initiated investigations. In another incident on Thursday, armed robbers snatched cash from a minor vegetable vendor in the Awami Colony area of Korangi. CCTV footage of the incident also went viral on social media that showed the robbers snatching cash from the minor vendor at gunpoint and successfully escaping after the crime.

On the same day, armed robbers also stole Rs1.5 million from an office of a private company in the Sacchal area. CCTV footage of the incident showed that the robbers first rang the bell of the office and as soon as the gate opened, they entered the office, held the staff hostage at gunpoint and escaped with the cash and mobile phones.

More than 56,565 street crime incidents were reported from Karachi in the first eight months of the ongoing year. A total of 58 people lost their lives for resisting street crimes and 269 others were wounded in such incidents.

With the 12 street crime killings in the month of September so far, the death toll has risen to 70. The robbers are not only looting people on roads and streets but the citizens of Karachi are also not safe within their houses as more than 303 incidents of house robberies were reported from January to August this year. The people of Karachi were deprived of over 19,000 mobile phones, 1,487 cars and more than 35,000 motorcycles.

According to the statistics available with the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), a total of 2,499 mobile phones were snatched in Karachi in January and 68 were recovered. Sixteen four-wheelers were snatched and 184 stolen, while only 87 snatched and stolen four-wheelers were recovered. A total of 419 two-wheelers were snatched and 3,908 were stolen, while only 319 recovered. One case of kidnapping for ransom and extortion each were registered.

In February, 2,199 mobile phones were snatched and only 34 were recovered. Fifteen four-wheelers were snatched and 171 stolen, while only 56 snatched or stolen four-wheelers were recovered. A total of 405 motorcycles were snatched and 4,081 stolen, but only 271 motorcycles were recovered. One case of extortion was reported.

In March, 2,416 mobile phones were snatched and only 68 were recovered. Sixteen four-wheelers were snatched and 204 stolen, while only 57 four-wheelers were recovered. A total of 426 motorcycles were snatched and 4,285 stolen, but only 286 two-wheelers were recovered. One case of kidnapping for ransom was reported.

In April, 2,118 mobile phones were snatched, while only 45 were recovered. Twelve four-wheelers were snatched and 181 stolen, while only 42 four-wheelers were recovered. A total of 353 motorcycles were snatched and 352 stolen, but only 184 were recovered. One case of bank robbery was reported.

In May, 2,658 mobile phones were snatched, while only 53 were recovered. Twelve four-wheelers were snatched and 174 stolen, while only 47 were recovered. A total of 383 motorcycles were snatched and 4,454 stolen, but only 246 were recovered. One case of extortion was reported.

In June, 2,600 mobile phones were snatched and only 50 were recovered. Ten four-wheelers were snatched and 178 stolen, while only 55 four-wheelers were recovered. A total of 456 motorcycles were snatched and 4,197 stolen, but only 248 were recovered. Four cases of kidnapping for ransom were reported.

In July, 2,154 mobile phones were snatched and only 26 were recovered. Fifteen four-wheelers were snatched and 145 stolen, while only 39 four-wheelers were recovered. A total of 393 motorcycles were snatched and 3984 stolen, but only 150 two-wheelers were recovered.

In August, 2,677 mobile phones were snatched and only 60 were recovered. Twelve four-wheelers were snatched and 155 stolen, while only 55 four-wheelers were recovered. A total of 450 motorcycles were snatched and 4,869 stolen, but only 257 two-wheelers were recovered. One case of kidnapping for ransom and extortion each were reported.