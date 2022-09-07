Undermining military effectiveness not in our national interest

DISCIPLINE is a fundamental basis for military effectiveness. Discipline is the “most important in order to ensure the efficiency of any armed forces organization.” Military discipline “imposes upon the officers and other ranks a certain code of conduct.”

Discipline means a cohesive military force. Discipline means military units and platoons acting as a team during “missions, exercises and training”. Military discipline means following “rules, regulations and instructions without questioning why they must do so.”

Discipline affects each and every aspect of military life. According to Dr George Friedman-founder of Stratfor, a geopolitical forecaster, and an American strategist-as long as the Pakistan “army remained united and loyal to the concept of Pakistan, the centrifugal forces could not tear the country apart.” In Pakistan’s context, Pakistan’s longevity as a state and Pak Army’s ‘military effectiveness’ have a high correlation.

Military discipline is defined as the “state of order and obedience among personnel in a military organization and is characterized by the men’s prompt and willing responsiveness to orders and understanding compliance to regulation.” On August 8, Shahbaz Gill, former prime minister Imran Khan’s chief-of-staff, suggested that the “junior ranks should reconsider following orders that were against their principles.”

Shahbaz Gill further suggested that the “junior ranks were being pressured by the top brass and that these orders were against the wishes of the majority.” Shahbaz Gill has been accused of “inciting mutiny in the military.” Without a doubt, Shahbaz Gill’s message is a raw attempt to induce fragmentation within the armed forces and undermine military effectiveness.

On September 4, Imran Khan, former prime minister, said that Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari want to appoint “a new army chief of their own choice” to protect their alleged corrupt practices and ill-gotten wealth. This is an explicit attempt to scandalize the process of selection of the Chief of Army Staff. This is a clear-cut attempt to discredit the senior-most leadership of Pak Army. This also is an attempt to undermine military effectiveness.

Military effectiveness is a common goal among military organizations around the world. In Pakistan’s context, military effectiveness has historically played a crucial role in holding the state together.