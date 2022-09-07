Functions arranged in KP to mark Defence Day

PESHAWAR: Functions were arranged here in the provincial metropolis and other parts of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday to mark the Defence Day of Pakistan and pay tributes to the heroes of the nation who put up resistance to the Indian aggression on September 6, 1965.
People from various sections of society attended the gatherings in large numbers and expressed love for the valiant sons of the soil. Special prayers were offered at mosques for
the integrity of the country and the prosperity of the nation.
Special dua was offered for the brave countrymen who laid down their lives in the 1965 war when India launched a military aggression against Pakistan. The members of an organization — Pakistan Civil Soldiers Organisation — turned up outside the Peshawar Press Club and rallied for the armed forces of the country and all those who always played a role in protecting the frontiers of the motherland.
Addressing the programmes in other parts of the KP, the speakers paid rich tributes to the armed forces, law-enforcing agencies and people in general for rendering matchless sacrifices for the nation and the country.
They said the martyrs of the September 6, 1965, War safeguarded the nation and the country against foreign aggression.
