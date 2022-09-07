Pakistan not hosting Asian Shotgun Cup

KARACHI: The scarcity of foreign exchange and restrictions regarding imports have resulted in Pakistan losing the hosting rights of Asian Shotgun Cup.
It has been learnt that National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) has excused itself from hosting Asian Shotgun Cup in Lahore in January next year.
However, the unprecedented rains and floods across Pakistan have been cited as the reasons for the inability of the country to host this event.
“The government first imposed a ban on the import which badly affected the event’s preparations,” said an official of NRAP.
The official added that there was a set requirement for this level of international event to keep the inventory of four different kinds of world class ammunition for participation. “Though the ban was lifted later, the unavailability of foreign exchange hindered the import of the ammunition,” said the official.
Besides, the official added, technical delegates would have to be paid their fee in dollars so that too would be affected by the scarcity of forex.
“This whole situation has made it impossible for NRAP to host the event. It was better to excuse at this moment instead of doing it at the last minute,” said the official.
The official added that around 15 countries were expected to participate in this championship.”We are not bidding for any international event in the near future after this embarrassment,” said the official.
After the refusal of NRAP, the Asian Shooting Confederation’s Executive Committee Members granted the hosting rights of Asian Shotgun Cup 2023 to Kuwait Shooting Federation (KSF) from February 20 to March 2.
KARACHI: The Softball Federation of Pakistan has announced that it will hold a Baseball-5 Championship here next...
JOHANNESBURG: Temba Bavuma will captain South Africa at the International Cricket Council’s T20 World Cup in...
NEW YORK: Rafael Nadal fell to his earliest US Open loss in six years on Monday when he was knocked out by Frances...
LAHORE: More than 250 local and around 175 foreign players between 16 and 19 years of age will be available for...
MILAN: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is the name dancing around Napoli fans’ lips thanks to a stunning start to life in...
KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Essa on Tuesday demanded that the FIFA-appointed Normalisation Committee...
Comments