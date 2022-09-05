Most of damaged roads rebuilt in Tank

TANK: Restoration work on damaged access roads and highways in flood-affected areas of Tank is almost complete, with the opening of 18 key roads for all kinds of traffic, stated a senior administrative official here on Sunday.

“Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the line departments, as three main roads, and 15 branch roads at various places of the district have been rebuilt, connecting all the previously marooned localities with the rest of the district,” Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khattak told media here on Sunday.

About restoration of power supply, Hameedullah Khattak said that out of 13 power feeders in Tank district, power supply had been restored for consumers of 12 feeders and added that Wapda officials had been directed to expeditiously complete work on the remaining feeders too, so that no household is left without electricity supply.

The deputy commissioner said that 1,350 fully damaged houses had been provided with tents and food packages so far. He further said that 3,016 packages containing food and other relief items were distributed among the affected people of different villages and localities of the district.

Khattak informed that the flood-stricken population was confronting multiple challenges, including health related issues. He informed that over 14,000 people had been provided with treatment and medication at 22 medical camps set up at different stations of the district.

Referring to a question, the DC said that as per direction of the provincial government, a compensation of Rs800,000 each had been given to the heirs of two

people who had died

during flood.

To another query, he said that rehabilitation efforts in the flood-hit areas were in full swing. He added that most of the communication means including roads remained cut off in the remote parts from the rest of the district.

As philanthropists and donor agencies were focusing the calamity-hit people and vehicles laden with food and relief packages were pouring in the region, the improvement of roads and communication means was the prime focus of the administration to ensure better services and facilities to the masses on time.

“So far, 63 roads including highways and link access roads of the district have completely been restored, while traffic has also been allowed on them,” he said.

The DC reiterated that the district administration, keeping in view the safety of life and property of the masses, was making all-out efforts to handle the ongoing situation.

He said that in close coordination of the Pakistan Army, several people trapped in the flooded localities in remote areas of the district, were airlifted to safer places by helicopter.