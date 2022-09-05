Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Dear Mr Abidi, I passed Intermediate last year. Now I am confused which degree/subject I should choose either BSCS or BBA from COMSATS University, Lahore. Sir, I am very weak in the Mathematics field. This is why, I don’t want to get admission in Mathematics related field. I am thinking to do Graphic Designing from NCA or Fashion Designing, Film Making or Acting, etc. Can you please guide me which of these academic programmes would be best for me? Please also tell me the scope of graphic designing in Pakistan. (Rohail Butt, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Rohail, I have no information on grades that you achieved in your intermediate. I see that you are also weak in Maths. Considering the fact that you are looking to achieve a good career, I would suggest you choose Business Administration rather than Computing Science.

As for your choice for Graphic Designing or Fashion Designing, I cannot advise you as I am not aware if you have any skills or aptitude towards art / drawing or fashion etc. These things are closely related to your personality and your interest coupled with passion towards a particular career. I, therefore, suggest that you seriously consider doing a business degree.

Q2: Dear sir, I am currently enrolled in BS Biochemistry (first semester). But I don't know the scope of this field. Kindly inform me about this field. (Ishmal Sohail Abbasi, Murree)

Ans: Dear Ishmal, Biochemistry is an emerging area and there are huge career prospects going forward once you complete your bachelors. I would suggest you look towards doing research in Biochemistry and if you work hard and achieve a GPA of 3.5++ it is likely that you may get scholarships for your masters and you can top up in Biomedical Sciences, Haematology or Advance Medical Sciences that involve research on stem cells, etc. therefore, your chosen subject has bright future.

Q3: Sir, I have MPhil English Language & Literature degree with 3.31 CGPA from a public sector university. Now I am going for PhD to Malaysia on self-finance. The question is: Is this decision good/ beneficial for me?

(Hiba Darishak - Bahawalpur)

Ans: Dear Miss Hiba, if you have done your MPhil with 3.31 CGPA, you should have got some kind of scholarship or grant even from the university that you have chosen in Malaysia. However, doing a PhD shall anyway give you a good platform and of course, enhance your job prospects back in Pakistan. It is not an issue if you are spending some money on your education as this is going to pay you back as soon as you return and join the academia in Pakistan or perhaps find an international teaching appointment.

Q4: Dear Mr Abidi, I want to know about fully funded scholarships offered by Turkey in 2022. Sir, please also guide us about these scholarships. (Zenia Adnan-Swat)

Ans: Dear Zenia, there are several scholarships offered by the Turkish government that are available on different websites. However, not many are fully funded and since I’m not aware of your level of qualification, undergraduate or postgraduate, etc it is difficult for me to give you any further advice. I recommend that you go to various sites that include www.studyinturkey.com; www.scholarshipsads.com/turkey-scholarships and https://turkeyscholarship.com/ etc.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).