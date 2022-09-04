Tough contest expected in NA-22 by-elections

MARDAN: A tough contest is expected between former prime minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate Maulana Mohammad Qasim in the upcoming by-election on NA-22 slated for September 25.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have launched campaigns to woo the voters.

The constituency was formerly known as NA-10 Mardan-II from 1977 to 2018. However, its name was changed to NA-22 Mardan-III after the delimitation in 2018.

Five candidates, PTI Chairman Imran Khan, PDM’s Maulana Mohammad Qasim, JI’s Abdul Wasigh and independent candidate Mohammad Sarwar are running for this seat.

The PTI has formed a 22-member team to run the election campaign for Imran Khan.

According to a notification issued by PTI Secretary General Asad Umar, Senators Zeeshan Khanzada, Faisal Saleem, provincial minister Mohammad Atif Khan, Shahram Khan Tarakai, Shakeel Khan, MNAs Mujahid Khan, Ali Mohammad Khan, Sahibzada Sibghatullah, Syed Mehboob Shah, MPAs Tufail Anjum, Iftikhar Ali Mashwani, Zahir Shah Toru, Abdus Salam Afridi, Malik Shaukat Khan, Ameer Farzand Khan, Sajida Hanif, Shaheen Saifullah, Humayun Khan, Pir Musavir Shah and former candidate Adil Nawaz are included in the election campaign team.

The PDM has started preparation for the by-election.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP) aren’t part of the PDM. However, both parties have started campaigns for the PDM candidate Maulana Mohammad Qasim.

The opposition parties have started joint corner meetings for their candidate running for NA-22.

The opposition parties have mobilized workers to seek votes for the PDM candidate.