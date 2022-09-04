SAI resents power tariff hike

KARACHI: Site Association of Industry (SAI) has demanded withdrawal of fuel adjustment charges, fixed charges, and increased electricity rates, saying high power prices were proving “disastrous” for the industries.

In an appeal made to PM Shehbaz Sharif and Power Minister Khurram Dastgir on Saturday, SAI expressed deep concern over a hike in power tariff and reintroduction/increase of fixed charges.

“The business community cannot bear the extraordinary increase of 80pc in electricity rates, rather industrialists will be forced to close their units as a result of this move, as they are not able to bear this huge increase in electricity rates,” Abdul Rasheed, SAI president said.

He stated that increase in base tariff by Rs9.8972 per unit has increased the price per unit from Rs19 to around Rs30 per unit. “Apart from this, 17pc sales tax and income tax will also be applicable on this increased basic tariff of Rs30 per unit of electricity. When all these components are combined, an unbearable minimum impact to 80pc.”

SAI president further said various tariffs for industries suspended in the past under the policy of peak and off-peak hours were reinstated once again.