Saturday September 03, 2022
Greece to exhibit 'nearly intact' ancient Santorini statue

By AFP
September 03, 2022

Athens: A rare and nearly intact 2,700-year-old statue will go on display at Greece’s popular tourist island of Santorini over the weekend, the culture ministry said on Friday. The Kore of Thera, a 7th century BC statue of a long-haired woman that is believed to be a funerary monument at the cemetery of the ancient city of Thera, was discovered in November 2000, a ministry statement said.

