Govt asks SC to dismiss Imran’s plea against NAB laws

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has asked the Supreme Court (SC) to dismiss a petition filed by former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan against the recent amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws, reported local media on Thursday.

According to details, the federal government has submitted a reply on Imran Khan’s petition challenging the amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) ordinance. Raising objections over Imran Khan’s petition, the federal government argued that the former premier was not the affected party not the application based on good faith.

“The Supreme Court had declared it will not interfere in political matters”, the written reply stated. The reply further noted that Imran Khan had also made such amendments during his tenure through ordinances. “The PTI Chairman has challenged the amendments to NAB laws on Islamic grounds,” it stated, noting that the Sharia Court can declare amendments against the Shariat.

The federal government maintained that NAB amendments cannot be declared null and void on allegations of a general nature. “The National Accountability Bureau has been the root cause of all conflicts since its formation,” it added.



The reply also stated that amendments to the NAB ordinance were made in accordance with the court orders. “The petition – filed by Imran Khan – cannot clarify how the amendments conflict with fundamental rights,” the reply concluded.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court issued notice to the federal government on a petition filed by former prime minister against the recent amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws.

A three-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, heard Imran Khan’s petition against the amendments to NAB ordinance.

The SC accepted Imran Khan’s application for preliminary hearing of an appeal against the recent amendments to the NAB laws. The apex court issued a notice to the federal government on Imran Khan’s petition and adjourned the hearing till last week of September.