Build small dams to avert floods threat

LAHORE:The intensity of rains in Pakistan is likely to slow down for at least the next 15 days and no new spell of rain may start. However, rehabilitation of flood-hit areas and resettlement of the affected people will take a long time. A large number of people want to do a lot for rehabilitation and relief, but they do not have trust in the government and many private institutions.

These views were expressed by the discussants in the Jang Economic Session on “Flood destruction - economy trap in critical crisis”. The panelists were Abdul Rasheed Sindhu, Met Office Director Ch Muhammad Aslam, Dr Qais Aslam, and Abbadur-Rehman while moderated by Sikindar Lodhi.

Abbadur-Rehman stressed the need of construction of water storages as 90 percent of water is wasted in three months to the sea. Globally, countries store water for two to three years while in Pakistan, storage capacity is less than six months. He suggested construction of small dams at every 10 miles distance as the small dams are the need of the hour.

Abdul Rasheed Sindhu said had minimum effort been made prior to the floods and people shifted to safer places many lives could have been saved. If a clear path is given to the rainwater the disaster would be reduced. Looking at the current situation, it is necessary to make the waterways system effective. He believed that the loss in the coming days would be more than the current loss. Diseases may emerge in humans and animals after the floods. The flood has damaged the livestock, crops and farmers suffered a lot alongside the consumers with increasing prices. However, importing vegetables from India will not benefit the consumer because nothing is cheap there as well. Further a limited quantity could be imported which will not enough to meet Pakistan’s demands.

Ch Muhammad Aslam said the meteorological department forecasted three months ago about more rains than usual this year. But maybe the government was stuck in other issues and unable to understand the gravity of the situation. According to international organisation, there may be more floods in South Punjab in the coming years. Further, time will be required for the rehabilitation and reconstruction in Kalam, Taunsa, Balochistan and other areas after the flood disasters. Water storage dams, irrigation and electricity are important needs of time. He demanded the government take necessary measures after Meteorological Department’s forecast.

Dr Qais Aslam said that it was high time for agriculture reforms as the livestock and crops are destroyed with floods while country may face shortage of food in the coming days. The government will have to import the edibles to meet the demand which will further increase the inflation. The general public do not trust in the government and its institutions and the people did not know which organisation should be given donation for rehabilitation.