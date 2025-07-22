‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ filming across NYC under disguise

Devil Wears Prada 2 in production in NYC under different name

The Devil Wears Prada 2 filming is officially underway in New York, but it’s not being shot under that name.

Instead, the production is using the code name “Cerulean”, a nod to the famous blue sweater scene from the original film starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, as per Page Six.

Recently, notices were posted in Midtown Manhattan alerting residents to upcoming street closures between 36th and 38th Streets.

The project name that was listed came up to be “Cerulean.”

Extras with a “chic, stylish, fashion-forward” look are being sought, confirming the set belongs to DWP2, Page Six reports.

The production team is employing this colourful alias to keep paparazzi and public attention to a minimum, a common tactic for high-profile shoots.

Actress Anne Hathaway is back as Andy Sachs, and was spotted filming in the city alongside Meryl Streep (Miranda Priestly), Emily Blunt (Emily Charlton) and Stanley Tucci (Nigel), all returning from the 2006 classic.

Adrian Grenier, who played Nate, will not return. New locations in Italy will also feature in the sequel.

Plot details remain tight-lipped, but early reports suggest the story will follow Miranda as she navigates a changing media landscape and pursues ad dollars from Emily, now a Christian Dior executive.

Fans of the Lauren Weisberger books may recognize thematic ties to Revenge Wears Prada: The Devil Returns, though specifics haven’t been confirmed.

Release is planned for May 1, 2026, marking nearly two decades since the original hit theaters.

With its clever code name, star-studded cast, and nostalgic deep-dive into fashion and media, Cerulean is already generating buzz even before the cameras start rolling.