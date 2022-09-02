CM approves over Rs6bn for roads expansion in City

LAHORE:Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has approved over Rs6 billion for construction and expansion of various highways in the provincial metropolis. Deputy Director Development District Lahore Farhan Rasheed said that initially the work of expanding four highways and repairing roads would be started at a cost of Rs6.17 billion.

He said that an 18km stretch of Manga-Raiwind Road would be widened and the road would also be repaired. For this project, the CM has approved a budget of Rs220 million while the entire project will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs2.203 billion. Similarly, the 10km long road from Lake City to Raiwind Road will be repaired and improved at an estimated cost of Rs1.140 billion and initially Rs257 million was released for this scheme. The third scheme was for the rehabilitation of Raiwind Phatak Road to Suey Asal, which will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs882 million and initially Rs187 million have been released. An estimate of Rs2.034 billion has been made for the repair and improvement of the North Loop of Lahore Ring Road and initially Rs10 million have been released.

Rehabilitating and widening the highways will facilitate the flow of traffic, which will provide better facilities to the people, he said, adding the development department of Lahore’s administration would start work on these schemes soon.

Chinese DIPLOMAT: Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren called on Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office and extended a message of good wishes on behalf of the Chinese government and the ambassador of China to Pakistan.He expressed deep grief over the loss of life and property due to floods in Punjab and reiterated the commitment to cooperate for the rehabilitation of the affectees. It was agreed to accelerate the CPEC project, investment and promotion of bilateral cooperation in education and other sectors. The Chinese diplomat announced giving Rs300 million aid for affectees' rehabilitation on behalf of the Chinese Consulate General in Lahore. The CM thanked the Chinese leadership and people for their cooperation to assist the flood victims while Zhao Shiren appreciated the public-centric approach of Pervaiz Elahi and observed that he had shown good performance in a short period.Talking on this occasion, the chief minister said the Chinese cooperation with the flood victims is praiseworthy and mentioned that rehabilitation work had been started in the province.Zhao Shiren announced giving consul general scholarships to the students of Punjab province, adding that assistance would be provided for the improvement and rectification of CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authority. In addition, anMoU would also be signed for joint training to expedite the organisational capacity of the Punjab police, he said and assured of cooperation for the development of infrastructure, power plants, education, health and dam projects. A friend in need is a friend indeed, he said. "I am saddened over the loss of life and property due to floods and China shares the pain of the distressed population," he said. More steps would also be taken to promote bilateral relations and access to quality education for children of backward areas would be ensured through economic education cooperation, he concluded.Deputy Consul General Cao Ke, Director Political and Counsellor Affairs Du Yue, Director Admin Zhao Fushan, Liu Qinbo and Commercial Consul Yan Yang, chief secretary, IG police, Principal Secretary to CM, chairman P&D, ACS, secretary SED and others were also present.

TRIBUTE TO SYED ALI GEELANI: The chief minister paid tribute to Syed Ali Geelani for his struggle for the freedom of Kashmir saying that the leader's services cannot be described in words.In his message issued on Thursday, the CM noted that Syed Ali Geelani devoted all his life to the cause of freedom of Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and he valiantly countered Indian state-sponsored atrocities throughout his life. The invaluable role played by Syed Ali Geelani in the freedom struggle is a bright chapter of the Kashmir movement, he added. In fact, the Kashmiri leader revived the Kashmir freedom movement and his strong role would never be forgotten, the CM concluded.